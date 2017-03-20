- ITV Report
Theresa May set to visit Wales in bid to unite UK
The Prime Minister will visit Wales on Monday in a bid to keep the "precious Union" together after the divisive Brexit result.
Theresa May is carrying out talks in the devolved nations ahead of her promise to trigger Article 50 by the end of the month.
Her visit comes after she rejected calls for a potential second independence referendum for Scotland before a deal is reached.
Mrs May will meet First Minister Carwyn Jones as well as leaders in business and other areas, and will be accompanied by Brexit Secretary David Davis and Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns.
Ahead of the meeting, Mrs May said: "From my first day on the steps of Downing Street, I made clear my determination to strengthen and sustain the precious Union.
"I have also been clear that as we leave the European Union I will work to deliver a deal that works for the whole of the UK."
The Prime Minister's visit to Wales coincides with the signing of a £1.3 billion Swansea City deal between the UK and Welsh Governments and local authorities.
It is hoped the deal will create more than 9,000 jobs in the area.
She added: "I want every part of the United Kingdom to be able to make the most of the opportunities ahead and for Welsh businesses to benefit from the freest possible trade as part of a global trading nation".