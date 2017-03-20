Theresa May to trigger Article 50 on March 29

Theresa May will trigger EU withdrawal talks under Article 50 on March 29, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister's letter which officially notifies the European Council of the UK's intention to quit and will set in train a two-year negotiating process expected to lead to Britain leaving the EU on March 29, 2019.

Britain's ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, informed the office of European Council president Donald Tusk on Monday morning of the Prime Minister's plans.

While Brexit Secretary David Davis said in a statement that the country is "on the threshold of the most important negotiation" for a generation.

Ms May was cleared to trigger Article 50 when the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act gained Royal assent last week, after a Supreme Court ruling forced her to seek the approval of both Houses of Parliament.