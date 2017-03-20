- ITV Report
-
Theresa May to trigger Article 50 on March 29
Theresa May will trigger EU withdrawal talks under Article 50 on March 29, Downing Street said.
The Prime Minister's letter which officially notifies the European Council of the UK's intention to quit and will set in train a two-year negotiating process expected to lead to Britain leaving the EU on March 29, 2019.
Britain's ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, informed the office of European Council president Donald Tusk on Monday morning of the Prime Minister's plans.
While Brexit Secretary David Davis said in a statement that the country is "on the threshold of the most important negotiation" for a generation.
Ms May was cleared to trigger Article 50 when the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act gained Royal assent last week, after a Supreme Court ruling forced her to seek the approval of both Houses of Parliament.
Following her weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions on March 29, Ms May will address MPs in a statement to the Commons.
The European Commission says it is ready to begin Brexit negotiations.
In a statement they said that "everything is ready on this side", adding "we are waiting for notification".
Mr Tusk said he will present the EU 27 with draft Brexit negotiating guidelines within 48 hours of the formal triggering.
Mr Tusk has previously said an extraordinary summit of the remaining 27 EU member states will be called within four to six weeks.
The summit will draw up a mandate for the European Commission's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, probably allowing talks to begin in May.
Ms May is expected to conduct visits to all four nations of the UK before formal notifications takes place.
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said the UK wanted to start exit negotiations "promptly",but accepts that "it is right that the 27 have a chance to agree their position" before talks start.