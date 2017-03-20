Uber president Jeff Jones resigns

The president of embattled ride-hailing company Uber has resigned after just six months.

The San Francisco-based firm confirmed Jeff Jones' resignation in a short statement on Sunday and wished him the best.

Jones' departure comes weeks after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was filmed berating a driver who confronted him about steep cuts in their rates.

Kalanick said the company will hire a chief operating officer who can help "write the next chapter in our journey."

Uber has recently been hit with several controversies including allegations it routinely ignores sexual harassment.