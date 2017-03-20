US President Donald Trump expecting ninth grandchild

The US President tweeted his congratulations to son Eric and his wife Lara after Eric confirmed the news with his own tweet and said: "It's been an amazing year. We are blessed!"

Donald Trump has announced that he is expecting his ninth grandchild.

Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you! https://t.co/s0T3cTQc40

The baby boy is due in September and will join Mr Trump's eight other grandchildren and five children from three marriages.

The happy news came on a stressful day for Mr Trump as the FBI confirmed that it is investigating whether his campaign conspired with the Russian government to win the US presidential election.