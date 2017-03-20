Will FBI Director James Comey attack Trump over Obama wiretap claims?

There is a saying in Washington that if you want a friend you should get a dog. And never has it been more true.

With every new administration, trust and loyalty are traded for power and access. But with this one, that trading has been even more intense.

For President Trump has upended Washington’s traditional alliances and the atmosphere here is febrile, the political paranoia contagious.

Enter stage left James Comey, the Director of the FBI who later today will give evidence to the House Intelligence Committee about the dark art of spying at the heart of America’s political power.

The stakes are high.

Comey has two questions to answer: