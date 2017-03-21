Baby born with four legs and two spines undergoes life-changing surgery

An infant born with four legs and two spines has undergone life-changing surgery.

Dominique was born with the remnants of her conjoined twin still attached to her in the Ivory Coast in West Africa.

The bottom half of her not-fully-developed twin's body protruded from Dominique's neck and back, creating a large mass.

She was flown to the US and it took 50 medics - including five surgeons - six hours to perform the risky procedure on the 10-month-old baby to give her a chance at a normal life.