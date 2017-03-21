- ITV Report
Bank target exceeded as inflation rate rises to 2.3%
Inflation rose to 2.3% in February - beyond the Bank of England's 2% target - as sterling's post-Brexit collapse made everyday items more expensive.
Rising food and fuel prices pushed the rate of Consumer Price Index inflation to its highest level since September 2013.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced the rise from 1.8% in January, the first above-target increase since November 2013.
The figure will put pressure on the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee to hike interest rates beyond 0.25% this year.
ITV News Economics Editor Noreena Hertz recognised the impact of Brexit on the latest figures:
ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi broke down the key consumer price areas:
Food became more expensive as producers passed down soaring import costs triggered by the pound's slump since the EU referendum result.
The supermarket price war had otherwise kept a lid on price rises.
The price of petrol lifted by 1.6p per litre at the pumps to 120.2p for February, while diesel increased by 123.2p per litre to 1.3p over the period.
Responding to the figures, the Treasury said a "strong economy and sustainable public finances are vital to achieve rising living standards".
A spokesperson added: "The government appreciates that families are concerned about the cost of living, and that is why we are cutting tax for millions of working people, increasing the National Living Wage to £7.50 per hour from next month, and freezing fuel duty for the seventh year in a row."