Call for authorities to do more to tackle banned terror group

Yvette Cooper has called for the police and Government to do more to tackle far-right extremism after ITV News revealed ex-members of banned terror group National Action were still meeting in secret. Undercover filming caught former members of Britain's first white supremacist group attending a training camp in the Peak District. The group celebrated the death of MP Jo Cox before they were outlawed by the Home Office in December. Mrs Cooper, who chairs the Home Affairs Select Committee, said more needs to be done to stop the group reorgansing under another name. She also called on Google to do more to remove recruitment videos put up by the terror organisation - despite being asked repeatedly to do so.

Exclusive video report by ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

Mrs Cooper told ITV News: "This is a vile organisation that has been glorifying the murder of Jo Cox, has been found to be linked to terrorist activity, and that's why the Government has banned them. "They can't just reorganise again under another name, so we need to know what the police and what the Government are doing about this. "And also what's being done about the fact that there are still National Action recruitment videos live on YouTube. "I don't think that Google is doing enough to remove these kinds of illegal propaganda videos. They've been asked repeatedly to do so - they also need to take action."

Jo Cox MP was killed by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in June 2016.