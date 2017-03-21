- ITV Report
Electronic hand luggage ban to be introduced on UK-bound flights
Airline passengers travelling to the UK from six countries in the Middle East and north Africa will be banned from taking electronic items in hand luggage.
Larger items, such as laptops, will have to be checked in and placed in the plane's hold.
Prime Minister Theresa May announced the new measures after attending a number of meetings on aviation security over the last few weeks.
It follows a similar measure announced by US authorities affecting flights originating in a longer list of eight mainly Muslim countries.
A Government spokesman said: "The safety and security of the travelling public is our highest priority.
"That is why we keep our aviation security under constant review and put in place measures we believe are necessary, effective and proportionate."
- What countries does the ban affect?
The ban affects direct flights to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.
- What devices will not be allowed in hand luggage?
Under the new rules, passengers boarding flights to the UK from the countries affected will not be allowed to take any phones, laptops or tablets which are larger than a typical smartphone.
This is bigger than 16cm by 9.3cm by 1.5cm will now have to go in the hold.
Cabin restricted devices will need to checked-in before going through security.
Normal cabin baggage restrictions for smaller items will continue to apply.
- When will the ban come into force?
The new measures are expected to come in force within days.
- What airlines are affected by the ban?
UK airlines:
- British Airways - EasyJet - Jet2.com - Monarch - Thomas Cook - Thomson
Foreign Airlines:
- Turkish Airlines - Pegasus Airways - Atlas-Global Airlines - Middle East Airlines - Egyptair - Royal Jordanian - Tunis Air - Saudia
- Will the ban cause delays?
The additional security measures may cause some disruption for passengers and flights.
A Downing Street spokesman said: "We understand the frustration that will cause, but our top priority will always be to maintainthe safety of British nationals."
- What is the advice for passengers?
Direct flights to the UK from the specified destinations will continue to operate subject to the new measures that are now in place.
Passengers are advised to keep up-to-date with the latest Foreign and Commonwealth Office travel advice and check online with their airline for further information.