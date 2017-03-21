Electronic hand luggage ban to be introduced on UK-bound flights

Airline passengers travelling to the UK from six countries in the Middle East and north Africa will be banned from taking electronic items in hand luggage.

Larger items, such as laptops, will have to be checked in and placed in the plane's hold.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced the new measures after attending a number of meetings on aviation security over the last few weeks.

It follows a similar measure announced by US authorities affecting flights originating in a longer list of eight mainly Muslim countries.

A Government spokesman said: "The safety and security of the travelling public is our highest priority.

"That is why we keep our aviation security under constant review and put in place measures we believe are necessary, effective and proportionate."