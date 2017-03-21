George Galloway to stand as Independent in Manchester Gorton by-election

Former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway is to stand as an Independent candidate in a bid to succeed Sir Gerald Kaufman as MP for Manchester Gorton.

Mr Galloway - who was expelled from Labour in 2003 after being found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute - branded Labour's shortlist of five ethnic minority contenders to be its candidate as an "insult" to the local community.

The 62-year-old claimed the shortlist had be engineered by National Executive Committee member Keith Vaz, who sits on the selection panel for the constituency.

"The 'All-Asian short-list' hand-picked by Keith Vaz is just not good enough for the people of Gorton, one of the most deprived constituencies in Britain," said Mr Galloway.

"The short-listing, which excluded many better candidates, is the latest in a long line of insults delivered by mainstream parties to local communities."

Announcing his candidacy on the Westmonster website, Mr Galloway said that ousting Labour from a stronghold which it has held since 1935 and won by a margin of 24,000 votes in 2015 would be "the mother of all by-election victories".

The by-election was triggered by the death of Sir Gerald Kaufman, the longest serving MP, in February.