- ITV Report
-
Legal analyst Andrew Napolitano pulled from Fox News over claims GCHQ helped spy on Trump
A legal analyst who claimed Britain could have helped spy on Donald Trump during his bid to become US president has been taken off the air.
Andrew Napolitano has been pulled from the Fox News Channel, a source at the organisation said.
The analyst's claim that GCHQ had helped former president Barack Obama bug Trump Tower was cited last week by White House press secretary Sean Spicer, sparking a diplomatic incident.
GCHQ publicly denied the assertion, describing it as "utterly ridiculous".
While Downing Street said it had secured an assurance that the allegation would not be repeated.
Mr Trump referred to Mr Napolitano, a retired judge, as a "very talented legal mind" and of the claim, he said: "I didn't make an opinion on it."
Both America's National Security Agency (NSA) and the FBI have flatly denied allegations by Mr Trump that he was bugged.
NSA director Admiral Mike Rogers insisted his organisation did not ask GCHQ to spy on the candidate during his campaign.
FBI director James Comey also denied the suggestion made by Mr Trump in a tweet earlier this month that he had been bugged by Mr Obama.