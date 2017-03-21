Legal analyst Andrew Napolitano pulled from Fox News over claims GCHQ helped spy on Trump

A legal analyst who claimed Britain could have helped spy on Donald Trump during his bid to become US president has been taken off the air.

Andrew Napolitano has been pulled from the Fox News Channel, a source at the organisation said.

The analyst's claim that GCHQ had helped former president Barack Obama bug Trump Tower was cited last week by White House press secretary Sean Spicer, sparking a diplomatic incident.

GCHQ publicly denied the assertion, describing it as "utterly ridiculous".

While Downing Street said it had secured an assurance that the allegation would not be repeated.