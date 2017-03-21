- ITV Report
Man charged with murder of one-year-old boy
A man has been charged with the murder of a one-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a girl of the same age, Scotland Yard said.
Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, was arrested in east London on Sunday evening.
He will appear at Thames Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.
Both toddlers were discovered with critical injuries at a flat in Wilberforce Road, near Finsbury Park, north London on Saturday night.
They were taken to an east London hospital, where the boy died in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Scotland Yard said a post-mortem examination on the boy will take place at a central London hospital on Tuesday.
The girl, who has not been named, remains in hospital in a critical condition.