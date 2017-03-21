Margaret Cattle: Britain's longest-serving Lollipop lady retires after 45 years

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

She sees children safely across the road every morning and afternoon, no matter what the weather or time of year. But after 45 years on the road, Britain's longest-serving Lollipop lady says it is her turn to stop. Margaret Cattle was a young mother-of-two when she started the job in Hull in 1972.

Four-and-a-half decades later and now a grandmother-of-six, her doctor has advised her to hang up her fluorescent coat and stick. After all these years, Margaret is well known in the community by a generation or more of locals who she has safely seen to school. "It's when you're walking around and somebody bald headed and older-looking shouts 'Hiya Lollipop', you think 'oh dear'," she told ITV News.

Among the children and parents who rely on her today, she will be missed. "She's really nice. She gives us lollies sometimes and Christmas cards," said one boy. A mother taking her children to school said: "We see her every morning and every night and she always says 'hello'. "She's always got a big smile on her face. She's lovely. We're going to miss her."

Margaret admits to being "nervous" on her first day in the job, but 45 years on not a single child has been hurt on the crossing. "I am proud. Very, very (proud)," she said. "And I really will miss them all. "I've got to stop sometime."