Former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Martin McGuinness, has died aged 66. The former IRA chief-of-staff died in Derry’s Altnagelvin hospital after a short illness. He was surrounded by his family. Mr McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minster in January in protest at the DUP's handling of the 'cash for ash' energy scandal, triggering a snap election. In a statement released on Tuesday morning, his Sinn Fein party said: "It is with deep regret and sadness that we have learnt of the death of our friend and comrade Martin McGuinness who passed away in Derry during the night. "He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins led tributes from the Republic, saying Mr McGuinness's death leaves a gap that will be hard to fill. "The world of politics and the people across this island will miss the leadership he gave, shown most clearly during the difficult times of the peace process, and his commitment to the values of genuine democracy that he demonstrated in the development of the institutions in Northern Ireland," he said. Mr Higgins said Mr McGuinness, who was reportedly suffering from a rare heart condition, made an immense contribution to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

His retirement came amid health concerns, but he, his family and colleagues did not specify the nature of his illness. Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams paid tribute to his lifelong friend, saying: "Throughout his life Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness. "He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the reunification of his country. "But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both.

"On behalf of republicans everywhere we extend our condolences to Bernie, Fiachra, Emmet, Fionnuala and Grainne, grandchildren and the extended McGuinness family. During his time in office Mr McGuinness forged an unlikely friendship with then Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Ian Paisley and the two earned the nickname the Chuckle Brothers. A Twitter account in the name of Mr Paisley's son Kyle said: "Very sorry to hear about the passing of Martin McGuinness. Look back with pleasure on the remarkable year he and my father spent in office together and the great good they did together.

"Will never forget his ongoing care for my father in his ill health." Mr McGuinness was described as a "great guy" by former Labour communications chief Alastair Campbell. He tweeted: "So sad Martin McGuinness has died. Some will never forgive his past but without him there would be no peace. The man I knew was a great guy." Lord Norman Tebbit, whose wife was injured in the IRA's 1984 bombing of Brighton's Grand Hotel, told ITV's Good Morning Britain that the world "is now a sweeter and cleaner place" after Mr McGuinness's passing. He said: "It's not merely that these creatures crippled my wife, but they also murdered five of my close friends. I only hope that his death will help to bring some sort of closure to those families and friends of those whose murders he accomplished." But Jo Berry, founder of Building Bridges for Peace, whose father died in the same bombing, said Lord Tebbit was "not speaking for all". She said she values Mr McGuinness as an "inspiring example of peace and reconciliation".

