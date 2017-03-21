Martin McGuinness obituary: From jailed IRA commander to unlikely Northern Ireland peacemaker

Video obituary by ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith

Once described as "Britain's number one terrorist", the key Northern Ireland peace figure Martin McGuinness - who has died at 66 - always acknowledged his IRA past. At 21 he was second-in-command of the IRA in Derry when 14 civil rights protesters were killed by British soldiers in the city on Bloody Sunday. The following year he was convicted by the Republic of Ireland's Special Criminal Court and jailed after being arrested near a car containing explosives and ammunition.

Martin McGuinness, seen in 1973, said his parents were 'horrified' to learn he had been searching for parts to make explosives. Credit: PA

After another conviction in the Republic for IRA membership, he became increasingly prominent in Sinn Fein alongside Gerry Adams. In 1982, Mr McGuinness was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont representing his home city of Derry, becoming the second candidate elected after John Hume.

Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness in 1987. Credit: PA

He was in indirect contact with British intelligence during the hunger strikes in the early 1980s, and again in the early 1990s. Mr McGuinness became increasingly receptive to a political solution to the Troubles.

Martin McGuinness seen addressing a crowd after a march in Londonderry in 1996. Credit: PA

He believed the conclusions of academics that the British Army could not militarily beat the IRA, but also claimed to believe the IRA could not defeat the British. Mr McGuinness became motivated to convince people change could only happen through politics. He eventually became Sinn Fein's chief negotiator in the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement which ended violence, secured IRA arms decommissioning in 2005 and shared government with former enemies.

Martin McGuinness became an unlikely deputy to the staunchly protestant First Minister Ian Paisley. Credit: PA

He would go on to become an undoubted establishment figure as Deputy First Minister (DFM) at Stormont, working under staunch protestant Ian Paisley. In 2012, after his historic handshake with the Queen, Mr McGuinness said he "genuinely regretted" every life lost during the Troubles.

Martin McGuinness welcomed former US president Bill Clinton to the University of Ulster Magee Campus in Derry in 2010. Credit: PA