Moment hero police officer jumps in river to save man from drowning caught on CCTV

This is the moment a police officer jumped into a fast-flowing river to save a man - wearing just his pants.

Pc James Patterson was helping with crowd control at a game between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday when they received reports of a man falling into the nearby River Trent on February 18.

The quick-thinking officer braved the cold water - stripping down to just his underwear - and swimming out to the man with a life ring round his midriff.

He was then pulled back to safety by his colleagues who stood on the edge of the river bank holding a rope.