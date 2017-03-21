- ITV Report
More snow on the way after wintry blast
Up to two inches of snow is expected in parts of the UK overnight, with commuters warned to expect frosty conditions on Wednesday morning.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the north of England, including Cumbria, Northumberland and parts of Yorkshire.
It follows a similar warning for Monday night into Tuesday, which preceded snow in some places on the first official day of spring.
Forecaster Craig Snell said: "Generally on the higher ground and higher routes we could see 2-5cm (0.7 - 2ins) of snow, lower levels could see a dusting.
"The cross-Pennine routes could be a fairly tricky commute tomorrow morning."
Heavy rain is expected and temperatures will also drop.
A warning is still in place in Scotland and Northern Ireland for slippery, icy conditions.
Fine and sunny spells are forecast for the weekend, but temperatures could still fall below freezing overnight.