Nicola Sturgeon: No campaigners 'jeopardising' Scotland's place in the EU

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that campaigners who want Scotland to remain part of the UK are "jeopardising" the nation's future in the European Union.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking to MSPs calling for Holyrood to be granted the power to stage a second independence referendum and said that the time of a referendum should be for Holyrood to decide.

During the debate Ms Sturgeon's calls were argued against by the Scottish Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat Parties who all made clear they will seek to block another referendum.

However, the Scottish Greens, who have six MSPs, said they will back the call for a referendum, meaning that the vote to be held on Wednesday is likely to be passed.

The SNP are asking MSPs to vote and allow them to take forward discussions with the UK Government on the details of a section 30 order - the mechanism to transfer the legal powers for a vote.

In her speech Ms Sturgeon reiterated calls for a second referendum to be held before Brexit takes place.

She insisted that Scotland is "being taken out of the EU against our wishes".

If a referendum was not held, Scots could be forced to accept a "hard Brexit", after spending the next two years "crossing their fingers" and "hoping for the best", Ms Sturgeon said.

"The future of Scotland should not be imposed upon us," she continued.