OAP who met George Clooney says it's a day she won't forget 'because he's a bit of all right!'

George Clooney visited Pat at her assisted living home

The pensioner who met George Clooney said she won't forget his visit because "he's a bit of all right". Pat Adams, 87, had her birthday wish come true after Clooney turned up unannounced at her assisted living home in Reading with a card and a bunch of flowers. Pat said: "He was very nice, very nice. He shook my hand and put his arm round my shoulder and I thought, ooh, call again George.

"It's been a lovely day, and a day I won't forget because he's a bit of all right." Staff at the home had sent a letter to the 55-year-old Ocean's Eleven star asking for a visit as Pat "mentions everyday how she would love to meet him". They said they didn't expect him to turn up and Pat is still "beaming from ear to ear".

Pat jokes about her meeting with the superstar

Staff said Pat was "delighted and surprised" with her gifts from Clooney. Pat said she would "treasure" the card that came with the flowers.

The card reads:

Pat said she hoped that Mr Clooney would return with his wife Amal, who is pregnant with twins. She said: "I said I hoped everything went well and that the wife would be all right and I would like to see a photograph of the babies when they arrive. "You never know, he might pop in again. Who knows, I'd like a second look at him again if he comes in, because he's a bit of all right!"

George Clooney with his wife Amal, a human rights lawyer