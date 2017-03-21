Overweight male teenagers 'more likely to develop liver cancer'

Men who are overweight in their late teens have a higher risk of developing liver cancer in later life, new research suggests.

They are also more likely to develop other severe liver disease, according to the study.

The analysis, led by Dr Hannes Hagstrom, of the Centre for Digestive Diseases at the Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden, found overweight men were nearly 50% more likely - and obese men more than twice as likely - to develop liver disease in later life than men of normal weight.