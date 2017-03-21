Rapist moved to women-only prison after gender reassignment

A convicted rapist has been moved to a women-only prison after having gender reassignment surgery and becoming female, it has been reported.

Jessica Winfield, formerly known as Martin Ponting, was relocated to HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, according to The Sun.

She was previously held at Whitemoor prison in Cambridgeshire, which is a top-security prison and one of Britain's toughest.

Ten years ago Winfield complained that she was victimised by guards and inmates because she was a male transsexual at the time.

She wrote to Inside Time, a prisoners' newspaper, to say she was given a "hard time" due to her "sexuality, possibly through lack of understanding and empathy".

One of Ponting's victims said the fact that her attacker was allowed a sex change was "diabolical".

She told the newspaper: "There are not enough words to describe him and the evil he has done.

"It is diabolical they have allowed him to have a sex change and diabolical that he could be freed this year.

"He may have changed physically but his brain is still the same."

A spokesman for the Prison Service said: "We do not comment on individuals."

Voice4Victims, a victims' rights advocacy group, said that the case "highlights the great imbalance of equality within our justice system".