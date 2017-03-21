Rise in number of young children having teeth taken out in hospital

The number of hospital tooth extractions for children aged under four has increased by 24% in the last decade, new data has shown.

Figures, obtained by the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS), shows a rise in extractions from 7,444 in 2006/7, to 9,206 in 2015/16.

The RSC said the data is set against a 16% rise in the population of children under the age of four in this period.