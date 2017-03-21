- ITV Report
Rise in number of young children having teeth taken out in hospital
The number of hospital tooth extractions for children aged under four has increased by 24% in the last decade, new data has shown.
Figures, obtained by the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS), shows a rise in extractions from 7,444 in 2006/7, to 9,206 in 2015/16.
The RSC said the data is set against a 16% rise in the population of children under the age of four in this period.
Professor Nigel Hunt, dean of the Faculty of Dental Surgery, said: "What is really distressing about these figures is that 90% of tooth decay is preventable through reducing sugar consumption, regular brushing with fluoride toothpaste and routine dental visits.
"Despite NHS dental treatment being free for under-18s, 42% of children did not see a dentist in 2015/16."
Dr Jenny Godson, national lead for oral health improvement at Public Health England, said: "Tooth decay impacts on a child's ability to sleep, eat, speak and socialise, with some needing teeth removed in hospital.
"Tooth decay is preventable and we can all take action - this includes limiting sugary food and drink, making sure children brush their teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, especially before bed, and visiting the dentist regularly."