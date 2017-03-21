Shoppers divided as Waitrose changes 'free coffee' offer again

Waitrose's latest change to its free hot drink offer has left shoppers divided after customers learned they can only collect the complimentary cuppa at the end of the shop.

Currently loyalty card holders can collect a beverage as soon as they enter the supermarket.

MyWaitrose card holders received an email on Tuesday morning informing them of the "refinement" to the drink deal from April 3.

Waitrose faced a backlash in 2015 after scrapping an offer which had seen shoppers entitled to a free drink without having to make a purchase.

The latest change caused disappointment among shoppers who had enjoyed a brew as they perused for food and drink.