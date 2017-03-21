Sliding temperatures with some sleet and snow

Cold with frost and ice through northern Britain tonight with temperatures slipping to -7C or -8C in Scottish Glens. Further south, not as cold as last night.

Rain will move into western and northern areas turning to sleet and snow over high ground. Up to 10cm of snow will fall across the North York Moors and Pennines with a few centres across Welsh mountains and a dusting possible for the Exmoor and Dartmoor.

Tomorrow, it'll stay blustery and wet through most of central and south-west England - making for a miserable set up.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will feel cold in a biting brisk northerly winds but northern spots will get away with an improved day on today.

Southern England won't be feeling as cold with some bright or sunny spells and slow moving, hefty downpours with a risk of hail and thunder.

Lucy Verasamy, ITV Weather Presenter, has the forecast