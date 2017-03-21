Springtime sunshine and snow

A cold day with springtime sunshine as well as some sleet and snow.

Clear skies with spells of sunshine today but showers and longer downpours through the north and west will be wintry in places, with sleet and snow - more so over higher ground - but possible as far south as the Moors in the south-west.

Central and eastern areas will get away with a drier afternoon with more sunshine.

Feeling very chilly all day after a frosty and icy start in places ,with temperatures lower than what we've been used to.