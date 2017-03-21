Terminally ill man begins High Court challenge over assisted dying law

Noel Conway outside court with his wife Carol (left), (left), stepson Terry McCusker and Sarah Wootton, CEO of Dignity in Dying (right). Credit: PA

A man with terminal motor neurone disease has gone to the High Court in a bid to challenge the law on assisted dying. Noel Conway wants permission to bring a judicial review which could result in terminally ill adults who meet strict criteria making their own decisions about ending their lives. Speaking to ITV News Mr Conway told how rather than waiting for his illness to leave him "like a living zombie", a prospect he considered to be "terrifying", he wanted to be able to "say goodbye" to those he loved and make the decision to end his life.

Medication to allow him to do so, should be available, he argued, so that he did not have to "go through agony and suffering". Mr Conway's condition means that while he retains full mental capacity, his ability to move, dress, eat and deal with personal care independently has diminished considerably. Towards the end of his life the 67-year-old will be left "virtually comatose", he said. Mr Conway said he would like to end his life when he is judged as having less than six months to live and while he retains the mental capacity to make such a decision. On Tuesday, Mr Conway, from Shrewsbury, attended court in his wheelchair and with a ventilator to hear his case put to three judges. Lawyers for the retired college lecturer - who was diagnosed in November 2014 and is not expected to live beyond the next 12 months - said that his case was "intensely personal and of the utmost importance" to him. Richard Gordon QC said: "Mr Conway wishes to die in the country in which he was born and has lived for his whole adult life. "The choices facing him therefore are stark: to seek to bring about his own death now whilst he is physically able to do but before he is ready; or await death with no control over when and how it comes."