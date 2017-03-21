Turtle who underwent operation after eating 915 coins dies

A 25-year-old turtle who underwent life-saving surgery two weeks ago to remove 915 coins from her stomach, has died.

It was initially thought that Bank was doing well following the operation, but the coins had poisoned her, a vet revealed.

Tourists seeking good luck had tossed loose change into a public pond where Bank lived, in Chonburi province, about 110 miles south east of Bangkok, Thailand.

In Thailand many believe that tossing coins on turtles will bring longevity.

However, Bank mistook the coins for food, eating so many that they eventually formed an 11lb (5kg) weight in her stomach, cracking her shell and causing a life-threatening infection.