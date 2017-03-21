Unite leader Len McCluskey accuses Tom Watson of 'skulduggery, smears and secret plots'

Union boss Len McCluskey has accused deputy Labour leader Tom Watson of being involved in a world of "skulduggery, smears and secret plots".

He hit back after Mr Watson warned the party's future was at risk from hard-left supporters of leader Jeremy Corbyn, who he warned appeared to be plotting a "secret deal" with Mr McCluskey.

In a hard-hitting blog for The Huffington Post UK, the Unite leader said he had been touring the country in recent months meeting "decent" workers as he campaigns to be re-elected general secretary.

The workers are worried about their jobs, Brexit and public services, said Mr McCluskey, adding there was "another world" in the Labour movement.

"A world of skulduggery, smears and secret plots. That is where you will find Tom Watson.

"When Labour has needed loyalty, he has been sharpening his knife looking for a back to stab. When unity is required, he manufactures division," he wrote.