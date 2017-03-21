Theresa May appears in US Vogue wearing £1,200 jumper

Theresa May has brushed off the furore around a £995 pair of leather trousers she wore in November.

In an interview with US Vogue, the self-proclaimed fashion-loving Prime Minister appears elegantly styled in British brands in an Anna Wintour-orchestrated shoot.

The spread, shot by portrait photographer Annie Liebovitz, sees the Tory leader styled in a royal-blue co-ordinated outfit by LK Bennett, the label favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge.

She is pictured in a second shot with her husband Philip May in an autumnal field, wearing a £435 Henry coat by Egg, on top of a cashmere jumper by Sine for Egg which sells for £1,200.

It comes after Mrs May appeared in a Sunday Times interview sporting a £995 pair of leather trousers, sparking a slew of criticism dubbed "Trousergate".

But she told US Vogue: "Look, throughout my political career, people have commented on what I wear - that's just something that happens and you accept that.

"But it doesn't stop me from going out and enjoying fashion - and I also think it's important to be able to show that a woman can do a job like this and still be interested in clothes."