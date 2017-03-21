- ITV Report
Theresa May appears in US Vogue wearing £1,200 jumper
Theresa May has brushed off the furore around a £995 pair of leather trousers she wore in November.
In an interview with US Vogue, the self-proclaimed fashion-loving Prime Minister appears elegantly styled in British brands in an Anna Wintour-orchestrated shoot.
The spread, shot by portrait photographer Annie Liebovitz, sees the Tory leader styled in a royal-blue co-ordinated outfit by LK Bennett, the label favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge.
She is pictured in a second shot with her husband Philip May in an autumnal field, wearing a £435 Henry coat by Egg, on top of a cashmere jumper by Sine for Egg which sells for £1,200.
It comes after Mrs May appeared in a Sunday Times interview sporting a £995 pair of leather trousers, sparking a slew of criticism dubbed "Trousergate".
But she told US Vogue: "Look, throughout my political career, people have commented on what I wear - that's just something that happens and you accept that.
"But it doesn't stop me from going out and enjoying fashion - and I also think it's important to be able to show that a woman can do a job like this and still be interested in clothes."
The shoot, released as the Prime Minister announced the official date for the triggering of Article 50 for formal EU withdrawal talks, was styled with an eye to the British heritage of the brands.
A spokesman for LK Bennett said that Mrs May wore a £255 Saskia dress, paired with a £450 wool coat draped over her shoulders.
Both Egg pieces were designed in the UK and and the jumper was manufactured locally, a spokesman for Egg said.
The LK Bennett spokesman did not comment on where the clothes were manufactured, but said both pieces were designed in a studio in Shoreditch, London.
Read the full interview at Vogue.com