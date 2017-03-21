Woman who tried to kill partner with acid jailed for life

A woman who tried to kill her partner by pouring acid on him has been jailed for life.

Daniel Rotariu lost his sight and was badly burned and disfigured when he was attacked in his sleep by Katie Leong in July last year at the house they shared.

Mr Rotariu, 31, and 52-year-old Leong were in a relationship when she poured 96% concentration sulphuric acid onto him for six seconds.

Leong and her former boyfriend, Mark Cummings, were both accused of attempted murder, with Mr Cummings cleared by the jury.

Leicester Crown Court heard on Tuesday that Mr Cummings, 46, had ordered the acid online, but that the attack was "driven and orchestrated" by Leong.

She was found guilty of attempted murder and will serve at least 17 years.