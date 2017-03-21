Wyclef Jean detained by police in case of mistaken identity

Musician Wyclef Jean has talked about being handcuffed by police in LA in a case of mistaken identity.

The former Fugees star posted a video online of him being detained by police who were seeking an armed robbery suspect.

The Haiti-born singer said he was stopped by the LAPD, but was in fact held by sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood, with the LAPD saying they "were not involved" in the incident.

In the video he can be heard explaining the situation, saying: "They just took off my Haitian bandana. That's what's going on right now with Wyclef in LA right now.

"The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing."