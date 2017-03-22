- ITV Report
Belgium set to mark first anniversary of Brussels attacks
Belgium has learnt lessons about violent Islamists but cannot rule out another terror attack, its prime minister said.
Charles Michel gave his remarks ahead of the first anniversary of the Brussels attacks, in which 32 people were killed by the so-called Islamic State at the city's airport and Maelbeek metro station.
Mr Michel said European states still needed to do more to coordinate surveillance of potential threats, and it was too early to say when Belgium will pull troops off the streets.
He told reporters the terror organisation had failed to provoke the country into a "trap" of inter-ethnic hatred.
"Belgium is on a sounder footing in security terms than it was a year ago", he said.
"But even today I can't say there is zero risk. We know that whatever we do, when people are ready to kill themselves and blindly destroy as many lives as possible, we cannot have perfect security."
Troops have patrolled the EU capital since the Paris attacks that killed 130 people in November 2015, however Mr Michel said it was too soon to say when they will be pulled back.
"Nobody can say today whether this will take three or six months. That's true for Belgium as it is for any other country."
However, he added: "Belgium is a safe country. We're in better shape today than a few weeks or months ago. We see tourists and business travellers coming back."