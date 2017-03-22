Belgium set to mark first anniversary of Brussels attacks

Flowers were left outside Brussels Airport after the attack on March 22, 2016. Credit: PA

Belgium has learnt lessons about violent Islamists but cannot rule out another terror attack, its prime minister said. Charles Michel gave his remarks ahead of the first anniversary of the Brussels attacks, in which 32 people were killed by the so-called Islamic State at the city's airport and Maelbeek metro station. Mr Michel said European states still needed to do more to coordinate surveillance of potential threats, and it was too early to say when Belgium will pull troops off the streets.

A board of messages to victims of the Brussels attacks, pictured earlier this month. Credit: AP

He told reporters the terror organisation had failed to provoke the country into a "trap" of inter-ethnic hatred. "Belgium is on a sounder footing in security terms than it was a year ago", he said. "But even today I can't say there is zero risk. We know that whatever we do, when people are ready to kill themselves and blindly destroy as many lives as possible, we cannot have perfect security."

Two survivors of the Brussels Airport attack on March 22, 2016. Credit: AP