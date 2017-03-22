Brendan Cox: Banned terror group who celebrate Jo's death are 'consumed by hatred'

WARNING: Some readers may find language within this article offensive.

National Action is a banned organisation that celebrated Jo Cox's death Credit: ITV News

Jo Cox's widower has warned that the dangers posed by a banned British white supremacist terror group should be taken seriously in light of an ITV News undercover investigation. Brendan Cox described himself as a "walking embodiment" of the damage caused by extremism, days after ITV News revealed how former members of National Action are still meeting in secret. The group celebrated the death of the MP before it was banned by the Home Office in December. Brendan Cox tells ITV News of the damage extremist groups can cause:

Individuals with links to the banned group were filmed meeting at a training camp for far-right sympathisers in the Peak District earlier this month. Within an hour of arriving at the camp, Garron Helm, a prominent former NA member was filmed telling an undercover reporter Jo Cox “did have it coming.”

Garron Helm was jailed for sending an antisemitic tweet to Jewish MP Luciana Berger Credit: ITV News

Mrs Cox was killed on 16 June 2016 by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair. He shot and stabbed the 41-year-old mother-of-two in the street in her West Yorkshire constituency. Mr Cox, who watched footage from the camp, says he was struck by how the men involved were "consumed by hatred."

Video report by ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

He told ITV News that he views Islamist and far-right groups as "two sides of the same coin" and believes both sets of extremists will ultimately fail because neither upholds British values.

I think all of those attempts from whatever organisation will fail because actually the great instincts of British people - the values that hold us together - are things like decency and fair play and inclusion. Yes, we can disagree with each other about different issues, whether that's politics or football or migration but this twisted hatred has never been who our country is and it won't be who our country becomes. – Brendan Cox

Brendan Cox on why terror groups will fail in Britain:

Mr Cox said that he hoped that one of his wife's legacies will be to change how society sees extremism. "We should recognise it, we should confront it, but we mustn't let it change the terms of the debate, it's not where our country is," he said. "Our country has never had that level of intolerance and hatred that you see in those videos."