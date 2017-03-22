- ITV Report
-
Brendan Cox: Banned terror group who celebrate Jo's death are 'consumed by hatred'
WARNING: Some readers may find language within this article offensive.
Jo Cox's widower has warned that the dangers posed by a banned British white supremacist terror group should be taken seriously in light of an ITV News undercover investigation.
Brendan Cox described himself as a "walking embodiment" of the damage caused by extremism, days after ITV News revealed how former members of National Action are still meeting in secret.
The group celebrated the death of the MP before it was banned by the Home Office in December.
Brendan Cox tells ITV News of the damage extremist groups can cause:
Individuals with links to the banned group were filmed meeting at a training camp for far-right sympathisers in the Peak District earlier this month.
Within an hour of arriving at the camp, Garron Helm, a prominent former NA member was filmed telling an undercover reporter Jo Cox “did have it coming.”
Mrs Cox was killed on 16 June 2016 by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair. He shot and stabbed the 41-year-old mother-of-two in the street in her West Yorkshire constituency.
Mr Cox, who watched footage from the camp, says he was struck by how the men involved were "consumed by hatred."
- Video report by ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo
He told ITV News that he views Islamist and far-right groups as "two sides of the same coin" and believes both sets of extremists will ultimately fail because neither upholds British values.
Brendan Cox on why terror groups will fail in Britain:
Mr Cox said that he hoped that one of his wife's legacies will be to change how society sees extremism.
"We should recognise it, we should confront it, but we mustn't let it change the terms of the debate, it's not where our country is," he said.
"Our country has never had that level of intolerance and hatred that you see in those videos."
On the weekend of 17 and 18 June, a national event marking the first anniversary of Mrs Cox's death aims to bring communities together with a series of street parties, picnics, barbeques and bake-off competitions across the UK.
Mr Cox told ITV News that The Great Get Together will be about "celebrating Jo and everything that she stood for."
Jo Cox's legacy should inform how we view extremism, her widower tells ITV News: