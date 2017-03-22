Contraceptive pill 'can protect against some cancers for 30 years'

Women who take the contraceptive pill are protected from some types of cancer for as long as 30 years, a new study has found.

Research by the University of Aberdeen concluded those who have the pill are less likely to have bowel cancer, endometrial cancer or ovarian cancer than those who had never taken it.

Scientists looked at the risk of all types of cancer in women who took the pill during their reproductive years and found it does not lead to new cancer risks in later life.

The Oral Contraception Study, led by Dr Lisa Iversen, examined 46,000 women for up to 44 years.