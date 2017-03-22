- ITV Report
Contraceptive pill 'can protect against some cancers for 30 years'
Women who take the contraceptive pill are protected from some types of cancer for as long as 30 years, a new study has found.
Research by the University of Aberdeen concluded those who have the pill are less likely to have bowel cancer, endometrial cancer or ovarian cancer than those who had never taken it.
Scientists looked at the risk of all types of cancer in women who took the pill during their reproductive years and found it does not lead to new cancer risks in later life.
The Oral Contraception Study, led by Dr Lisa Iversen, examined 46,000 women for up to 44 years.
Dr Iversen, research fellow in the Institute of Applied Health Sciences at the university, said: "Because the study has been going for such a long time we are able to look at the very long-term effects, if there are any, associated with the pill.
"We did not find any evidence of new cancer risks appearing later in life as women get older.
"These results from the longest-running study in the world into oral contraceptive use are reassuring.
"Specifically, pill users don't have an overall increased risk of cancer over their lifetime and that the protective effects of some specific cancers last for at least 30 years."