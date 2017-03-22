Dozens dead as airstrike hits Syrian shelter

At least 33 people have been killed and many are still missing after an airstrike hit a school in northern Syria.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 33 bodies have been pulled from the rubble following the airstrike on the shelter in the village of Mansoura, 16 miles west of Raqqa.

Raqqa is the de facto capital of the extremists' so-called caliphate, and Mansoura is held by so-called Islamic State.

Activist run Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said the school which had been sheltering 50 families had been leveled in the airstrike on Tuesday morning.

They added that many of the families remain unaccounted for.