Drier and brighter into Thursday

A wet, wintry night in places with rain and hill snow slow to move away from southern Scotland and northern England.

Some rain will be extending into eastern and southern counties and with moisture in the air some mist and fog for the hills of the Midlands, Wales and West Country. Cold enough for frost and icy spots - more so through Scotland.

Thursday will see early rain shift away from northern and western counties to leave a drier day with bright or sunny spells. Temperatures up on today but with a breeze from the North Sea, feeling chilly.