Former Liverpool captain Ronnie Moran dies aged 83

Former Liverpool captain, coach and caretaker manager Ronnie Moran has died aged 83.

He made 379 appearances between 1952 and 1968, scoring 17 goals. He spent 49 years at the club in various roles.

"Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Ronnie Moran," said a statement from the club.

Moran's son, Paul, wrote on Twitter: "I am devastated to tell everyone on behalf of the family that my dad passed away this morning after a short illness."