- ITV Report
-
Holyrood set to back Scottish referendum call
MSPs are expecting to back Nicola Sturgeon's call for a second independence referendum when they hold a key vote later today.
The ballot for a section 30 order - the mechanism to transfer the legal powers for a vote - will take place in Holyrood on Wednesday evening.
It will follow a two-date debate over whether the First Minister should seek permission to hold another ballot between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.
However Prime Minister Theresa May has said "now is not the time" for another vote, implying she will reject the SNP's preferred timetable.
On Tuesday, Mrs Sturgeon opened the debate by telling the chamber it would be "wrong, unfair and utterly unsustainable" if the UK Government blocks her request.
However Scottish Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrat politicians have already said they would vote against a second referendum.
Some 62% of Scottish voters backed the UK remaining as part of the European Union in June 2016, and the SNP manifesto said they would hold another ballot on independence if there was a "material change in circumstances" from 2014.
They said Scotland was being removed from the EU against its wishes.