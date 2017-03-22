- ITV Report
-
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour will not be divided on race equality
The Labour Party "will not be divided" in the battle to combat racial discrimination, Jeremy Corbyn has said.
In a video uploaded to his twitter account on Tuesday evening, the Labour leader blamed an apparent spike in racial abuse since the EU referendum on the Government's "apathetic" approach to human rights issues.
The clip was released to commemorate UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
He said: "There could not be a more important time to redouble our efforts in fighting racism Islamophobia, anti-semitism and all forms of discrimination.
"Labour will continue to fight against prejudice and fight for the communities we represent.
"We will not be divided, in place of division we must all come together to celebrate our diverse communities and our shared heritage."