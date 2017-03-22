- ITV Report
-
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You to become film
Since 1994 all Mariah Carey has wanted for Christmas is you, but for the 2017 festivities all the singer wants is a puppy.
Carey's festive hit, All I Want For Christmas Is You, is to be transformed into a CGI film, based on the song and book by the star.
The plot follows a young Mariah (voiced by School Of Rock's Breanna Yde), who decides all she wants for Christmas is a puppy she has seen in a pet shop.
But to prove herself a worthy and responsible pet owner, Mariah must look after badly behaved dog Jack, who turns her family's lives upside down.
Speaking about the "exciting news", Carey said: "I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families."
While Universal 1440 Entertainment general manager and executive vice president Glenn Ross said: "Like the song itself, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You is destined to become an enduring family holiday classic.
"It is packed with family fun, holiday spirit, poignant moments and of course, Mariah Carey."
The film will be narrated and produced by Carey and will also feature the voices of Henry Winkler and Lacey Chabert.
It will be released on DVD this Christmas, presumably in the hope that Fathe Christmas leaves it in some stockings.