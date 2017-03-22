- ITV Report
Mary Berry stirs up controversy as 'disgraceful' pie branded 'casserole with a lid'
Mary Berry has stirred up a culinary controversy over a potato, leek and cheese pie.
The bugbear for many viewers of Mary Berry Everyday was that the pie had no base.
Many were outraged by what they branded a "casserole with a lid".
The former Great British Bake Off star had previously taken stick on social media for using white wine, thyme, cream and an oven to cook a spaghetti bolognese.
Many viewers took to Twitter to vent their irritation.
Some, in their anger, even dubbed it #piegate.
The TV chef could do no right on the show, with viewers annoyed that her sticky toffee pudding did not contain dates.
The 81-year-old's recipes on the BBC programme have been a talking point each week.
As well as #bolognesegate, Berry surprised viewers by stirring garlic into her pizza dough and admitting she had never had a takeaway pizza delivered to her home.