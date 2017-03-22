Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Mary Berry stirs up controversy as 'disgraceful' pie branded 'casserole with a lid'

Mary Berry's pie with no base created outrage. Credit: PA

Mary Berry has stirred up a culinary controversy over a potato, leek and cheese pie.

The bugbear for many viewers of Mary Berry Everyday was that the pie had no base.

Many were outraged by what they branded a "casserole with a lid".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The former Great British Bake Off star had previously taken stick on social media for using white wine, thyme, cream and an oven to cook a spaghetti bolognese.

Many viewers took to Twitter to vent their irritation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Some, in their anger, even dubbed it #piegate.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The TV chef could do no right on the show, with viewers annoyed that her sticky toffee pudding did not contain dates.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The 81-year-old's recipes on the BBC programme have been a talking point each week.

As well as #bolognesegate, Berry surprised viewers by stirring garlic into her pizza dough and admitting she had never had a takeaway pizza delivered to her home.