Meghan Markle: 'I feel too light in the black community'

US actress Meghan Markle has said she feels "too light in the black community, too mixed in the white community".

The star, who is dating Prince Harry, told Allure magazine her appearance had caused "quite the conundrum" during her career.

Markle, 35, whose mother is African-American and father is Caucasian, also revealed that casting agents have been confused by her bi-racial heritage

She told the April issue of the magazine that claims having her freckled skin airbrushed after photo shoots is her "pet peeve".