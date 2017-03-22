- ITV Report
Meghan Markle: 'I feel too light in the black community'
US actress Meghan Markle has said she feels "too light in the black community, too mixed in the white community".
The star, who is dating Prince Harry, told Allure magazine her appearance had caused "quite the conundrum" during her career.
Markle, 35, whose mother is African-American and father is Caucasian, also revealed that casting agents have been confused by her bi-racial heritage
She told the April issue of the magazine that claims having her freckled skin airbrushed after photo shoots is her "pet peeve".
She added: "For castings, I was labelled 'ethnically ambiguous.' Was I Latina? Sephardic? Exotic Caucasian?"
Markle said: "Add the freckles to the mix and it created quite the conundrum.
"To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot."
Last year, Kensington Palace criticised the "the racial undertones of comment pieces" about the star "and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."