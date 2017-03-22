- ITV Report
-
MP Tobias Ellwood praised as 'hero' after trying to save officer
Foreign Office Minister Tobias Ellwood has been labelled a "hero" after trying to save the life of the police officer killed in the terror attack in Westminster.
The MP and former soldier gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and tried to stop the flow of blood in the aftermath of the horrific scene in New Palace Yard.
Mr Ellwood, who was photographed with blood on his face and clothes as he tried to help the officer, was quoted by The Sun as saying the incident was a "huge tragedy".
"I am a witness, I was the last one on the scene before he died so I am not allowed to say anything. Number 10 has been in touch so I'll get into trouble."
He added: "It is now murder, I was on the scene and as soon as I realised what was going on I headed towards it.
"I tried to stem the flow of blood and give mouth to mouth while waiting for the medics to arrive but I think he had lost too much blood.
"He had multiple wounds, under the arm and in the back."
It is not the first time that Mr Ellwood has experienced an atrocity close hand - his brother Jonathan was killed in the 2002 Bali bombing.
MPs across the spectrum praised him, with Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron saying: "He was utterly heroic, pure and simple. He went above and beyond and did all he could to save a police officer."
Tory MP Ben Howlett said he was an "absolute hero" on Twitter.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also heaped praise on Mr Ellwood.
He said: "Our thanks and gratitude go to the police and emergency services who responded so bravely, and to those - including the MP Tobias Ellwood - who went to the aid of the injured and dying.
"This was not only an attack on innocent people. It was also an attack on our democracy.
"But I know that Londoners and people across the country will stand together in defence of our values and diversity."