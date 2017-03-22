MP Tobias Ellwood praised as 'hero' after trying to save officer

Tobias Ellwood stepped in to help the police officer Credit: PA

Foreign Office Minister Tobias Ellwood has been labelled a "hero" after trying to save the life of the police officer killed in the terror attack in Westminster. The MP and former soldier gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and tried to stop the flow of blood in the aftermath of the horrific scene in New Palace Yard. Mr Ellwood, who was photographed with blood on his face and clothes as he tried to help the officer, was quoted by The Sun as saying the incident was a "huge tragedy". "I am a witness, I was the last one on the scene before he died so I am not allowed to say anything. Number 10 has been in touch so I'll get into trouble."

Mr Ellwood gives the officer CPR Credit: PA

He added: "It is now murder, I was on the scene and as soon as I realised what was going on I headed towards it. "I tried to stem the flow of blood and give mouth to mouth while waiting for the medics to arrive but I think he had lost too much blood. "He had multiple wounds, under the arm and in the back."

Tobias Ellwood at the scene Credit: PA

It is not the first time that Mr Ellwood has experienced an atrocity close hand - his brother Jonathan was killed in the 2002 Bali bombing. MPs across the spectrum praised him, with Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron saying: "He was utterly heroic, pure and simple. He went above and beyond and did all he could to save a police officer." Tory MP Ben Howlett said he was an "absolute hero" on Twitter.

Ben Howlett MP @ben4bath Follow @tobias_ellwood is an absolute hero for what he did to help the policeman this afternoon!