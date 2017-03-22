Escaped prisoner disguises himself as 'hipster' to avoid capture

An escaped prisoner who disguised himself as a bearded hipster to avoid recapture is being hunted by police.

Neil Brennan, 33, was jailed indefinitely for attempted murder and escape in 2005.

But he was allowed out of Thorn Cross open prison in Warrington, Cheshire, on temporary release in May last year.

Despite several arrest attempts and a wide scale search Brennan has still not been found.

Brennan is "known to change his appearance often", a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said, and previously sported a shaved face and head.