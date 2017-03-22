Northern Ireland Assembly to reflect on life of Martin McGuinness

The Northern Ireland Assembly will be convened today to hold a special sitting to allow politicians to reflect on the life of Martin McGuinness.

Traditional protocols have been overridden to mark the death of the 66-year-old former Sinn Fein deputy first minister, as Stormont remains without a power-sharing executive or new speaker.

The IRA commander-turned political leader died on Tuesday morning after a short illness.

Requiem mass is scheduled to be held in Derry on Thursday afternoon.