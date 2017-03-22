Jilted ex-boyfriend found guilty of teenager's murder

A jilted ex-boyfriend who put a tracker on his former girlfriend's car has been found guilty of murdering her and torching her room.

Shana Grice, 19, was found with her throat slashed in her smoke-logged bedroom at the bungalow she shared with two housemates in Brighton, East Sussex.

Her obsessed ex-boyfriend, Michael Lane, 27, waited until she was home alone before murdering her last August 25 after she decided to rekindle a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Ashley Cooke.

In the months before Ms Grice's death, Lane had been stalking her, the trial heard.

Lane put a tracker on her car and received notifications on his phone every time it moved.

Police received a number of complaints about Lane's behaviour towards the teenager, but on one occasion she ended up with a fixed penalty notice for wasting police time.

Prosecutor Philip Bennetts QC said Lane's "obsession" with Ms Grice "translated into killing her. He would not allow anyone else to be with her."

Lane also targeted Ms Grice's new boyfriend, Mr Cooke, leaving a note on his car which read: "Dear Ash, Shana has and always will cheat on you. Happy New Year."

A two-week trial at Lewes Crown Court heard that Lane refused to accept their break-up and decided no-one else could be with her, telling a friend: "She'll pay for what she's done."

Mechanic Lane, of Thornhill Rise, Portslade, claimed he innocently found her body and left her home without raising the alarm as he was in shock.

But after just over two hours of deliberations, jurors convicted him of murder, a verdict which was met with claps and cheers in the courtroom.