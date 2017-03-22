Palace of Westminster security under scrutiny after attack

The Palace of Westminster is not as secure as it could be. It is a set of working buildings where MPs, Lords, their staffs and journalists come and go constantly.

It will be a matter of concern that today's attacker was able to get inside the security cordon. But he did not get far inside. Arguably this meant the security succeeded. But only just.

The gate where today's attacker appears to have gained access is often open for ministerial cars to come and go.