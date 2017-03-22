Palace of Westminster security under scrutiny after attack
The Palace of Westminster is not as secure as it could be. It is a set of working buildings where MPs, Lords, their staffs and journalists come and go constantly.
It will be a matter of concern that today's attacker was able to get inside the security cordon. But he did not get far inside. Arguably this meant the security succeeded. But only just.
The gate where today's attacker appears to have gained access is often open for ministerial cars to come and go.
There are further layers of security in and around the Palace meaning that even inside the estate, you can't move about freely, but where the attacker got to was more or less the final layer of defence.
There will now be a review of security and it would be quite possible to tighten security.
But there will be a balance to be struck between defending the place more heavily and making access too difficult for the people who need to work there.