Truancy: Schools set to reintroduce the 'wag man'

Children 'bunking off' school better watch themselves when truancy officers return to the streets.

The "wag man", a colloquial term for a truancy officer, is set to return to the streets of Merseyside after being defunct for years.

Council staff and police looking for truanting pupils will be deployed as part of a wider crackdown across Liverpool.

It comes as Merseyside battles some of the highest truancy rates in the whole of the UK.

In Liverpool primary schools, 11.33% of pupils are persistently absent compared with 8.8% nationally, while at secondary school level it is 17.15% compared with 12.3% across the rest of the country.