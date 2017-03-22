Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Snake on a plane! Reptile escapes from bag on US flight

A flight attendant was pictured capturing the reptile. Credit: AP

A snake has been caught after it wriggled free from a carry-on bag aboard a US flight.

The white snake, believed to be between four and five foot long, was found curled up under a duffel bag by a passenger on a 90-minute Ravn Alaska flight between Aniak and Anchorage on Sunday.

It is believed the reptile escaped from another passenger on a previous flight.

The reptile was pictured underneath a yellow duffel bag by a passenger. Credit: AP

The snake was later pictured being put into a bag and safely stowed in an overhead luggage compartment by a flight attendant.

In a statement, the airline confirmed that a passenger had violated policy in bringing the snake on to the plane.

The white snake was placed in a bag and placed in an overhead compartment. Credit: AP

They did not confirm what kind of snake was on board or whether the passenger would face any criminal charges related to the incident.

The plane landed at Anchorage airport as scheduled.