Teenage pregnancy rate falls to lowest level on record

The teenage pregnancy rate in England and Wales has fallen to its lowest level on record.

Per 1,000 girls aged under-18 the conception rate was 21 in 2015, or 20,351 conceptions overall, a 10% decrease on the previous year.

Records began in 1969, when the under-18 conception rate was 47.1 conceptions per 1,000 girls, or 45,495 teenage pregnancies.

The highest recorded year was 1971 when there were 54.9 conceptions per 1,000 girls.

The conception rate takes into account all registered births and abortion notifications.

The latest figures were released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) who said there could be a number of figures behind the declining figures, including a shift in aspirations of young women towards education, a stigma associated with being a teenage mother, better sex education and improved access to contraceptives.